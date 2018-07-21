Floyd Mayweather Calls 50 Cent A ‘Snitch’ & A ‘Liar’ In Wild Instagram Rant — Read 50’s Response

Floyd Mayweather pulled no punches when it came to absolutely slamming 50 Cent in a long Instagram rant! Read his wild disses & 50’s response here!

This celebrity feud just heated up again! Floyd Mayweather reignited his beef with 50 Cent in an lengthy Instagram post where he dissed the rapper over, and over, and over again. In addition to bringing up 50’s family issues, the boxer wrote, “You haven’t had a hit song on radio in who knows when and you’re definitely not hot enough to even sell records anymore so Interscope dropped you.” And that’s the tamer part of his insult-filled caption. Floyd also called 50 “jealous of any rapper, athlete or entertainer that’s hot”, a “snitch” (Floyd claims he has proof of this), a “liar, and a “self-proclaimed gangster that’s never put in work”.

On top of that, Floyd also claimed that 50 stole his style from Ja Rule, that he gossips “like a bitch” and that he filed for bankruptcy. He finished his tirade writing, “Just remember, I was with you everyday and your driver Bruce was my driver also. I know where all your bones are buried, so be easy Curtis Jackson! And by the way, don’t ask to borrow no more money from me.”

Meanwhile, 50 responded, writing, “I must have hurt your feelings champ,😆you had someone write a book I’m gonna take my time with this so I get it all out we are gonna start with your 11 Domestic violence cases. Wait a minute I’ll do them in order remember you asked for this. 😒get the strap.”

We’ll keep you posted on how this feud progresses. With both 50 and Floyd saying they’ve got dirt on the other, it’s only time before their beef really starts heating up again.