‘Teen Mom’: Fired David Eason Slams MTV For Hiring Bristol Palin As Her $250K Salary’s Revealed

Former Teen Mom 2 co-star David Eason, who was fired for his homophobic remarks he made in February, is speaking out against MTV following the hiring of Bristol Palin to Teen Mom OG. David shared the following message to his Instagram followers: “I know MTV is comprised of hypocrites but how do you fire me and hire Bristol Palin after all of her homophobic and racist remarks?” In addition to that, David also wrote, “Nothing against @bsmp2 personally but everything against @mtv . Liberals at their best trying to confuse, persuade and penalize”. David is referring to a blog post where Bristol complained about same-sex marriage: “Sometimes dads should lead their family in the right ways of thinking. In this case, it would’ve been nice if the President would’ve been an actual leader and helped shape their thoughts instead of merely reflecting what many teenagers think after one too many episodes of Glee,” she wrote. She’s also had to refute that she laughed when her son Tripp, 9, called his aunt a “f****t’ on Bristol Palin: Life’s a Tripp.

Although she’s a newcomer on the show, you wouldn’t be able to tell based on her salary, In addition to earning $250,000 for the first season, Bristol has an option for a second and third season, with an extra $50,000 tacked on for each option, according to Us Weekly.

A source told the publication that this payday wasn’t as lavish as she was expecting. “Bristol came in hoping for a very big payday, and really thought she could and would get $500,000. None of the Teen Mom’s, even Farrah, made close to that when they first started or even now,” the source said.

