Stars In Bikini Tops On The Street: Emily Ratajkowski, Halsey & More

Bikini tops aren’t just for the beach, pool or your Instagram! These celebs love rocking this new daring trend while out & about on the street!

With summer in full swing, it’s imperative that we all stay cool while looking as sexy as possible. Thankfully, certain celebs have made it easy to pull off a new look that’s sure to make all of your friends jealous over your outfit! Emily Ratajkowski recently stepped out in New York City with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard wearing some cargo jeans and a tied-up bikini top. Not only does she slay on the beach with her swimsuit fashion, she’s killing it with this look perfect for when the Big Apple gets a little too toasty. But she’s not the only celeb who has rocked this look. Check out all of your favorite stars who have worn bikini tops in public in our gallery above!

The list of celebs who have worn bikini tops out in public keeps on going! Before their unexpected split, Halsey and her boyfriend G-Eazy were spotted sweetly holding hands at Coachella. While the pair were wearing face masks, Halset also wore a sexy bikini top too. Joining her on this list is none other than Bella Hadid. Not only was she seen wearing a white bikini top while out and about, her sister was also seen pulling off this look as well!

That’s right, Gigi Hadid showed off her epic dance moves on stage at the Victoria’s Secret Spring Break Pink Party in Miami was back in 2015. While her then-boyfriend Cody Simpson performed, Gigi wore a multi-colored bikini top perfect for the festive occasion. Honestly, we don’t know which sister pulled off this look better. Take a stroll through a gallery above and judge for yourself.