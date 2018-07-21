Kelly Clarkson & More Amazing Celeb Weight Loss Transformations Of 2018

Earlier this year, Kelly Clarkson revealed that she lost 40 pounds after changing what she eats. But the singer isn’t the only star to undergo a major weight loss transformation in 2018!

Celebrity weight loss transformations have always been fascinating to people because, well, losing weight ain’t easy. But famous people have access to some of the best personal trainers, and nutritionists, giving them a much better chance than us regular folk to change up their lifestyles. From Khloe Kardashian losing 33 pounds since giving birth in April to Kelly Clarkson dropping 40 pounds since late last year, there have been plenty of celeb weight loss transformations in 2018.

In May, it was revealed that Clarkson lost about 40 pounds since late 2017. The “Because Of You” hitmaker explained that she had a thyroid issue and autoimmune disease, which both became more manageable after changing her diet and going off of medicine. The book that helped her make this change – The Plant Paradox by Steven R. Gundry – taught her about “how we cook our food, non-GMO, no pesticides, eating really organic,” she explained to Extra at the 2018 CMT Music Awards on June 6. This lifestyle change is what lead to her weight loss. “Literally, I haven’t worked out at all,” she added.

Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright also lost 25 pounds recently. She started losing weight in preparation for her upcoming wedding to Jax Taylor. “She began working hard so that she can look and feel great on her wedding day,” a source close to the reality star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She began a tough workout regimen including interval training with lots of jogging, springs, running back and forth and switching to floor weights in between. She has been eating healthier, cutting out a lot of the extra alcohol too, and it has worked. She has lost a ton of weight really fast. She looks great, feels sexy again, and can’t wait to show off her new skinny curves on her wedding day.” Good for her! Check out the gallery above for more weight loss transformations of 2018.