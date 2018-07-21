Get ready for more Jason Momoa. The actor shows off his fin-tastic abs and so much more in the first official trailer for the standalone ‘Aquaman’ movie at SDCC! Prepare to be amazed.

FINALLY! Jason Momoa and the cast of Aquaman descended upon San Diego Comic Con to unveil the first look teaser at the highly-anticipated superhero. Just as we expected, the trailer is absolutely incredible. Arthur Curry discovers his true purpose and swims below the waves to challenge his half-brother, King Orm (Patrick Wilson), for the throne. But he’s not the only adversary for Arthur. Blank Manta, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, is coming to wreak some havoc. Let’s also give a shoutout to the fierce ladies of the movie — Amber Heard‘s Mera and Nicole Kidman’s Queen Atlanna. The special effects are top notch. The underwater kingdom of Atlantis looks amazing.

You may best know Jason as Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones or as Declan Harp on Frontier, but he’s in full Aquaman mode now. Aquaman tells the story of Arthur Curry, the reluctant ruler of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis. Fans first saw Jason’s Aquaman in the 2016 film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He got a much meatier role in Justice League, but Aquaman is focused solely on the aquatic superhero.

Jason teased the epic trailer on Instagram with one awesome video. He jumped off a cliff into the ocean to reveal the trailer would be unveiled at SDCC. This film has been years in the making, so it’s only fitting that Aquaman get the biggest debut possible at SDCC. Jason is the first actor to play the comic book character in a live-action adaptation on the big screen. The movie also stars Willem Dafoe. Aquaman will swim into theaters on Dec. 21, 2018.