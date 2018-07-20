Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Jeanine Pirro Called All ‘The View’ Ladies, A ‘Word’, In Front Of Audience

Whoopi Goldberg insisted that she never spat at ‘View’ guest Jeanine Pirro, despite reports, after their hot debate on the show, and claims ‘The Judge’ cursed at the cast, the show’s bookers and security!

“I want to clear up what happened afterwards, because she talked about it on Fox News last night… but she seemed to leave out some key points,” Whoopi Goldberg, 62, said at the start of the July 20 episode of The View, one day after she got into a shouting match with conservative commentator Judge Jeanine Pirro, 67. “She was upset because Ana Navarro was here and not joy. And when the segment – which ended when it was supposed to, it was not early, it was not late, it ended when it was supposed to – she then called everyone at the table a name I cannot repeat on TV and said it in front of the audience.”

That vulgar term? “C**ksuckers,” a production source told Daily Mail, adding that Jeanine tore off her microphone back before hurling it at a crew member. Whoopi then confirmed that when the cameras stopped rolling, she and Jeanine did exchange words. “She put her finger in my face and yelled ‘I’ve done more for victims than you ever did.’ Then I said to her some few choice words I cannot repeat. Yes, I did say it, I did say it. But, I did not spit on her. I did not intimidate her. No chased her out, saying ‘get out.’ But she did leave here cursing at the people who booked the show. She cursed at the guys who do the security for the show.”

“For twenty years, this show has always had people on with different views,” Whoopi said, before listing off a bunch of conservatives – Newt Gingrich, Charlotte Pence, Corey Lewandowski, Trey Gowdy and more. “You can come to this show. We treat everybody with respect. But you cannot come and call people names.”

With Jeanine’s history of being an ultra-Donald Trump supporter, it’s no surprise that she clashed with the mostly left-leaning ladies of The View, but for a moment, it looked like her July 19 appearance was going to be another case of a conservative plugging a book on a talk show. However, when Jeanine accused Whoopi of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” the right-wing slang to describe anyone outraged by the president, Whoopi snapped back. “I don’t have Trump derangement. Let me tell you what I have. I’m tired of people starting a conversation about how ‘all Mexicans are liars and rapists.” Whoopi also added that it’s quite easy to be angry at Trump when he continues to “whip up” hate and fear among the American people.

Jeanine told her side of the story to Sean Hannity on his Fox News show last night, hours after the confrontation. “When I went off the stage, I’m walking downstairs and I said something like, ‘Whoopi I fought for victims my whole life’ and she came at me as I was leaving and said ‘F you’ in my face – literally spitting at me – ‘F you, get the F out of this building,” Jeanine told Sean Hannity.

Jeanine was furious to be on a panel with Ana, an anti-Trump CNN contributor, subbing in for Joy Behar, and was “looking for a fight” when she arrived on set, according to Page Six. She demanded that Anna “not be in the segment. Pirro] was yelling at [‘The View’] executive producer and her staff like, ‘You need to handle this.’ “

After that first shouting match, Whoopi apologized for her behavior. “You saw me do something I very rarely do,” she said. “I very rarely lose my cool and I’m not proud of it. I don’t like it. But I also don’t like being accused of being hysterical because that is one of the things I try not to be on this show.”