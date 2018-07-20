Wendy Williams Slams Drake For Only Meeting His Son Once: You Don’t Care Enough

Wendy Williams thinks Drake isn’t doing enough to be in his son’s life! The talk show host slammed the rapper for only supporting Adonis financially, and ripped him for not ‘caring enough’ to see his son more than once!

Wendy Williams, 54, spent the last episode of season nine of her show bashing Drake, 31, as a father. “Drake this is not a good look for you. I’m sure a lot of your fans are looking at you like, ‘Ew,'” Wendy told her studio audience while reciting a report that his alleged baby mama, Sophie Brussaux, is getting a reality show. “I want to say good luck to Sophie, but I’d rather say good luck to Drake… you can’t stop this,” she continued about the chaos surrounding his son, Adonis.

The outspoken talk show host then went in on the rapper, accusing him of not caring enough for his child and only providing financial support. “If you cared more about your son and saw him more than one time since he was born, then maybe the judge would be a softie on you,” Wendy said. “And, you paying child support is not enough. Kids need time and kids need money. And, if you’re only giving one and not the other then it ain’t happenin’ bro.” (It’s important to know that it has not been confirmed that Drake is in any type of court battle over his son.)

Wendy took one more shot at Drizzy, saying: “I hate to say it but, you can’t tell Sophie what to do. You knew what type of woman this was before you laid down with her.”

As for what “type” of woman Wendy means? — Sophie Brussaux is a former porn star, according to reports. Adonis, Drake’s son, is believed to have been conceived in January 2017. — Right around the time Brussaux and Drake dined together in Amsterdam; Although, Drake has not confirmed Brussaux is the mother of his child. Photos from their outing also surfaced online during that time.

The mother of Drake’s child gave birth in October of that year, according to his lyrics on Scorpion, his June 2018 album, where he first admitted he has a son. He also raps that he only met the mother of his child “two times” before the birth of their son.

Drizzy raps about his son on multiple tracks on the album, revealing that he kept quiet on purpose when the speculation began, in part, due to what his family would think, and ultimately to “protect” his son. Drake also revealed that he and the mother of his child don’t get along too well, on the track “March 14”. Drake also raps that he has only met his son once — for Christmas in 2017.

Back in May 2017, Brussaux claimed she was three-and-a-half months pregnant with Drake’s child, and sought to prove paternity and seek child support.