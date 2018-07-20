Tiny: Why She Copied Khloe Kardashian & Demanded All Of T.I.’s Passwords To ‘Rebuild Trust’

Tiny Harris is team Koko! A source close to the Xscape singer told HL EXCLUSIVELY that she is taking some relationship advice from none other than Khloe Kardashian.

Tiny is no longer messing around. Just like Khloe Kardashian, 34, has admitted to doing with Tristan Thompson, Tiny Harris, 43, is insisting on knowing every detail of her beau T.I.‘s social life. “Tiny has laid down some rules for T.I. to try and build back some trust and that includes having access to all his phones and social media accounts. She’s taking a page out of Khloe Kardashian’s book and demanding full transparency. It goes both ways though, T.I. has all her pass codes too. Trust me he has his questions about her loyalty as well so they are both checking up on each other now,” a friend of Tiny’s tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY! Hmm we have questions about the level of healthiness to all this.

In their on-again, off-again romance, T.I. and Tiny continue to keep our heads spinning, BUT – it looks like the pair are very on right now. At the rapper’s The Grand Hustle release party, the two were all over each other! That’s cute and all, but it looks like Tiny still simply can’t trust T.I. after everything. The fact that she’s taking a page out of Khloe’s book in an effort to rebuild her relationship might not be the best idea given Koko’s own relationship woes.

Part of us can’t blame Tiny. Between rumored side chicks, and a recent arrest, Tip needs to get it together, and we’d be keeping the reigns short too! The rapper has tried to make his shortcomings up to Tiny though. An apology came in the form of a pricey black convertible car on the singer’s 43rd birthday, as well as several pairs of Christian Louboutin shoes. Nothing a few pairs of red bottoms can’t fix! In an Instagram video on T.I.’s page, Tiny’s reaction to the gift was fully documented. The star can be seen slowly walking towards her new ride, before opening the door and hopping inside. “I love it!” she screamed before getting behind the wheel.

It looks like the saga of Tiny and T.I. might be on the upswing, (for now), but only time will tell how this rollercoaster relationship pans out. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to all parties for further comment on this, and we’ll update the story with any more details.