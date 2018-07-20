TI & Tiny Looked ‘Back In The Honeymoon Phase’ With Crazy PDA At His Premiere Party

Finally, we’ve got some good news about T.I. and Tiny! — The tumultuous couple was all over each other at the premiere of his new show, ‘The Grand Hustle’! So, is Tip out of the dog house after his butt-slap video drama?

Tameka “Tiny” Harris and T.I.‘s rollercoaster relationship continues! But, to the surprise of many, things are looking up for the Xscape singer and the rapper! We’re hearing these two couldn’t keep their hands off each other while at the premiere party for Tip’s new BET show, The Grand Hustle. “T.I. was doting on Tiny and calling her his Queen,” while at the party, which was held in Atlanta on July 19, a friend of Tiny’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! “They were pretty much stuck to each other all night, like two teenagers in love. It’s a crazy rollercoaster and not what anyone would call healthy, but this back and forth somehow keeps their relationship spicy.”

Although Tip and Tiny have been on the outs — ever since he was caught on video getting handsy with another woman believed to be Asia’h Epperson, 29 — our source says they’re “back in the honeymoon phase again.” But, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a good thing. “This is the same old pattern,” the friend admits, explaining, “T.I. messes up and almost loses her, and then he does everything he can to keep her and she falls right back in love.”

Tiny recently celebrated her 43rd birthday, in which Tip gifted her with a pricey black sports car with red leather interior! “Buying her that car really worked,” the source admits. “T.I. has been doing damage control, making promises, and rebuilding trust, and it is working. With his new show, Tiny simply can not resist how sexy he is when he’s successful and he’s balling!”

As we previously reported, Tip was caught on video cozying up to a mystery woman (believed to be Asia’h) while backstage at his Indiana show on June 16. Since the video went viral, Tip and Tiny were on the rocks. Just a few days after the video surfaced, Tip revealed that he did not spend Father’s Day with Tiny and their kids because they weren’t “rockin’” with him following the release of the video. However, that’s certainly not the case these days!