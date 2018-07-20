Houston Dad Discovers Son, 3, Forgotten & Dead Inside Daycare Van In 113 Degree Heat

This is heartbreaking. A Houston, Texas father went to pick up his 3-year-old boy at daycare, only to discover the little boy had died after being left in a school van following a field trip, with temps outside in the 100s.

A 3-year-old boy was found dead in a bus outside his day care, “Discovering Me Academy,” in Houston, Texas on Thursday, July 19. The little boy was apparently left inside the van for hours, following a field trip, as temperatures outside reached 100 degrees. He was found unresponsive, and the temperature inside the bus was 113 degrees, the sheriff’s office said (via CNN).

The boy was one of 28 students from the daycare who were taken to a nearby park for a field trip. The students, as well as a bus driver and a chaperone returned to Discovering Me Academy between 2:30 PM and 3:00 PM, the Harris County sheriff’s office said. Investigators believe the child was left inside the bus for at least 3.5 hours. The boy was only found when his father arrived at the daycare to pick up his son at 6:30 PM. The 3-year-old boy and his father have not been identified.

The 3-year-old boy was documented as accounted for on the list of students, according to school records, the sheriff’s office said.

Now, officials are interviewing the driver of the bus and a chaperone who were both on the field trip. The news outlet reports that both the driver and chaperone are cooperating with the investigation. However, police say it will be up to the D.A. to decide whether criminal charges are going to be filed.

“When the EMS had him, and he was just limp, you know, so right then I knew the kid was gone,” Kenneth Brooks, a resident said.

Our thoughts are with the family of the 3-year-old little boy.