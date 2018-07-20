Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Beyonce & More Rock Summer Short Shorts — See Pics & Get The Look

Summer is definitely the time to rock your short shorts and stars like Tay, Gigi and more have been wearing their denim cut-offs to perfection! See their hot summer style in photos below!

Taylor Swift has been hanging out at her NYC apartment in anticipation for her New Jersey shows July 20 through July 22. She was spotted wearing Madewell‘s high-rise denim boy shorts in faded black: button-through edition, which are just $74.50, on July 13 along with a cat t-shirt. Very on brand. She wore a light wash Madewell top on July 18, along with Ksubi shorts. Denim on denim! Gigi Hadid paired her denim shorts with a classic white tee while running errands in New York on June 25.

Maddie Ziegler was wearing cute jean shorts and an ACDC band t-shirt while out and about in Los Angeles on July 16. Denim shorts will always be in style, and have been rocked by everyone from Miley Cyrus to Kourtney Kardashian! Sailor Brinkley-Cook wore a high-waisted pair at the Bellissima Bambini launch in Montauk, New York on June 30. Beyonce wore jean shorts for her Coachella performances, and rocked a studded pair on July 12 while on her On The Run II tour with hubby Jay Z.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 12, 2018 at 5:31am PDT

The good news is you can get jean shorts just about anywhere for a great price. Forever 21, American Eagle, Urban Outfitters, and Express all have affordable options, and we love Madewell, just like Taylor, for pairs under $75. You can also shop for designer pairs for less at places like T.J. Maxx and Marshalls! It’s not too late to shop for a great pair of summer shorts!