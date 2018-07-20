Taylor Swift Returning To The Big Screen For New Film & The Role Could Not Be More Purr-fect

A ‘Cats’ movie adaptation is in the works — and it’s going to star none other than cat lover herself, Taylor Swift! Here’s what we know so far.

Taylor Swift is heading back to the big screen! The pop star is set to star alongside Jennifer Hudson, James Corden and Ian McKellen in a new movie adaptation of the beloved musical, Cats, according to our sister site, Variety. The film, which is still under a Working Title, will be directed by Tom Hooper, and filming is set to begin in November in the U.K. Jennifer will portray “glamour cat” in the movie, but Taylor’s role has yet to be confirmed. However, considering she has two cats of her own, Meredith and Olivia, and is openly obsessed with felines, it’s safe to say this will be the ultimate role for her!

Plus, with filming taking place in the U.K., it will give Taylor plenty of time to spend with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, who hails from Britain. Taylor’s Reputation tour actually includes some November dates in Australia and Japan, so it’s going to be quite a busy month for her if she’s involved in the beginning of filming! The singer has been out on the road playing stadium shows since May, and Joe has been spotted in the VIP section of several of the performances. The pair secretly started dating in the fall of 2016, and have kept their romance very low-key ever since.

Of course, this role in Cats will not be Taylor’s first foray into acting! She starred in the 2010 film, Valentine’s Day, as well as in 2014’s The Giver. She also voiced a character in The Lorax and made guest appearances on TV shows like New Girl and CSI.

Music is definitely Tay’s forte, but she’s certainly not afraid to mix it up when the role is right! We can’t wait to see this film when it hits theaters!