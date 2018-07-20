Stevie J & Faith Evans Look So In Love In 1st PDA Pics Since Secret Wedding

Love is most definitely in the air for newly-married Stevie J and Faith Evans — and just two days after their secret nuptials, they flaunted major PDA on Instagram. See the sweet pics!

Faith Evans and Stevie J have yet to open up about their secret Las Vegas wedding on July 17, but the first pics of them as a married couple are now here! Faith took to social media to share the new PDA pics, which feature the happy lovers donning Snapchat filters. In one pic, the two flash humongous smiles on their faces, while another shows him kissing her on the cheek. Faith fittingly captioned the pic, “#LoveWins,” and Stevie J replied on Twitter with, “The Jordan’s.” Stevie first confirmed the marriage on July 18 by tweeting, “I Love You Faith Renee Jordan,” using his last name to reference his new wife.

The relationship between Stevie and Faith was first confirmed by him in December 2016, although they’d already known each other for more than 20 years at the time. However, Faith admitted during a March 2017 interview that they had split. At the time, she even slammed him for seemingly being “addicted” to drama — remember, this was all in the midst of Stevie’s custody war with Joseline Hernandez after the birth of their daughter, Bonnie Bella, in 2016. Somehow, Stevie must’ve won Faith back over, though, and now they’re husband and wife!

Stevie and Faith’s wedding reportedly went down in their Las Vegas hotel room at 10:30 p.m. on July 17. Faith called a local minister to preside over the ceremony just hours before the nuptials, according to TMZ.

The surprise wedding came as a shock to friends and family of the couple, and as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, those close to the pair won’t be surprised if the love doesn’t last. “When things are good they’re very good, but it can all flip fast,” an insider told us. “I can’t even count how many times they’ve broken up and gotten back together.”