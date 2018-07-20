Is Stevie J & Faith Evans Marriage In Jeopardy After Misha Perry Claims She’s Having His Baby?

Are Stevie J and Faith Evans on the rock after another woman came forward claiming that Stevie is the father or her unborn baby? Here’s what’s really going down between the pair.

A woman claiming that your husband knocked her up is usually enough to ruin your marriage, but Faith Evans, 45, isn’t too worried. After news broke that Faith and Stevie J, 46, got hitched in a quickie Las Vegas ceremony on July 17, a 20-year-old woman named Misha Perry accused the Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star of cheating on his new wife with her and getting her pregnant. But these allegations aren’t enough to ruin what Faith and Stevie share.

“Stevie and Faith have had plenty of breaks since they got together so even if this baby is his, it’s not any kind of proof that Stevie has been unfaithful to Faith,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s wholeheartedly denying this girl’s claims though and calling her a clout chaser. Until the baby is born and Stevie takes a paternity test, no one will know for sure.”

The insider continued: “But even if that baby does turn out to be Stevie’s that’s not necessarily going to be a problem for Faith. She knows Stevie has lots of baby mammas, she knew that marrying him.” Stevie has six children with five different women – son Dorian Jordan with Rhonda Henderson; daughter Sade Jordan with Felicia Stover; son Steven Jordan Jr. and daughter Savannah Jordan with Carol Antoinette Bennett; daughter Eva Giselle Jordan with Mimi Faust; and daughter Bonnie Bella Jordan with Joseline Hernandez.

“So unless this girl can prove to Faith and the world that Stevie cheated on Faith it’s not going to be a deal breaker,” the source added. “Or at least that’s what Faith is saying now. It has brought some tension and taken a little shine off their happy news but they’re still very united and Faith is currently sticking by him.” Well, there you have it!