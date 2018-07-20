Stevie J & Faith Evans’ Friends Won’t Be Shocked If Surprise Marriage Ends In Divorce

None of Stevie J and Faith Evans friends were present for their quickie Las Vegas marriage. Those close to them are worried that their surprise union will end in a divorce.

Love and Hip Hop star Stevie J and rapper Faith Evans shocked fans when they hopped a plane to Las Vegas and got married in a hotel room without any friends or family present on July 17. This is Faith’s third turn at marriage but a first for Stevie. Already friends of the couple think it will end in heartbreak. “Stevie and Faith have a very passionate and explosive relationship. They’re both intense, they love hard and they fight hard. When things are good they’re very good but it can all flip fast, I can’t even count how many times they’ve broken up and gotten back together,” a friend of Stevie’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“This wedding was very unexpected. Everyone’s wishing them well and hoping for the best, but it won’t be a big shock to anyone if this goes sideways,” the insider adds. The pair has dated since 2016 and have been friends since the 90s. Stevie is even the godfather to Faith’s son Christopher Wallace Jr. by first husband, murdered rapper Notorious B.I.G. Between the two the couple has 10 children from previous relationships. 45-year-old Faith has four and 46-year-old Stevie has six, including 19-month-old daughter Bonnie Bella by ex Joseline Hernandez, 31.

As soon as the two tied the knot, they each took to Twitter to confirm their love. “I love you Faith Renee Jordan,” he wrote to his 900,000 plus followers, and she told him “I love you back Steven Aaron Jordan.” There’s been nothing but drama ever since as Joseline claims Stevie asked her to marry him just one month ago. Then two days after the marriage a woman named Misha came forward to claim that Stevie got her pregnant and she’s due to have his child this fall. She posted a photo of her baby belly on Instagram and wrote “I hope Faith can help you on some of those child support debts because YOUR (our) child will be here in October…”