There’s more than meets the eye with Tyler Posey’s character in this EXCLUSIVE first look at the YouTube Premium series ‘Sideswiped.’ He’s not just a ripped cross-fitter, he may have a sensitive side!

Sideswiped will debut on YouTube Premiere on July 25. The show is based on a true story from Carly Craig about dating and relationships in the digital age. On her 35th birthday, her character, Olivia, decides to go out with all 252 of her Tinder matches. In this EXCLUSIVE first look, Carly’s character meets up with her new Tinder date named Griffin, played by Teen Wolf’s Tyler Posey.

Griffin is a fitness freak. On his Tinder bio, he writes that he’s “looking for a partner in life and the gym.” When Olivia arrives to their date, she sees that he’s biked to their date. She’s a little taken aback by that, but then she walks up to him and sees he’s wearing webbed shoes. Well, that’s interesting. But, hey, no judgment here!

Olivia’s not sure what to make of this guy until he puts his hand on her back. She feels that instant connection with Griffin and walks with him to their date. Maybe this guy will be the one! This proves, once again, you can’t always judge a book (or guy) by its cover (or Tinder bio). Tyler isn’t going to be the only notable guest star on Sideswiped. Other stars making an appearance include Jason Sudeikis, Rick Springfield, Peter Gallagher, Bryan Greenberg, Thomas Lennon, Charles Michael Davis, and Christopher McDonald.