K-Pop sensation, Seungri, is stepping out on his own — and fans already cannot get enough of his new solo album, ‘The Great Seungri.’ Listen and see the reaction here!

Seungri just released his first solo album in five years, and it’s already a hit! The Great Seungri dropped on July 20, and left fans raving on Twitter all day long. Seungri took part in writing and producing all nine tracks on the album, and you can listen to the full thing below. Although the 27-year-old rose to prominence as a member of the K-pop group, Big Bang, he’s made many ventures on his own in recent years, and this album is his latest foray into a solo career. As a solo artist, Seungri also released the 2013 studio album, Let’s Talk About Love, as well as two EPs.

Along with the release of The Great Seungri, Seungri also dropped a music video from the track, “1, 2, 3” off the album, and fans were left completely freaking out over that, too. “Seungri really snapped in ALL aspects – vocals, dancing, visuals, music quality, video production, collaborations, album coherence, versatility,” one Twitter user wrote. “There is no one field he left unattended. He said F*** UNDERACHIEVERS and did what he had to do!” Another added, “Seungri one of the most diverse & multitalented artists of this generation. He gave us like 7 different genres in 1 album. That is called talent, musically gifted, studying your craft!”

There’s plenty more where all of this came from, too! Later this summer, Seungri will play his first Korean solo show in Seoul on August 4 and 5. Then, he’ll head to Japan for a string of dates in August and September.

Seungri is expected to appear on various television programs to promote his new album in the coming weeks, including an episode of Idol Room airing July 24. So exciting!