Ryan & Mackenzie Edwards Quit ‘Teen Mom’ After Producers ‘Refuse’ To Show His Addiction Recovery

Big changes are coming to ‘Teen Mom OG.’ Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards say they are not returning to the show amid claims that MTV producers didn’t want to follow his journey as recovering addict.

Teen Mom OG is going to look a whole lot different in its upcoming season. First Farrah Abraham was fired and replaced with Bristol Palin. Now Maci Bookout‘s baby daddy Ryan Edwards and his pregnant wife Mackenzie Standifer have announced they’re not returning amid claims that MTV didn’t want to follow his journey as a recovering opiate addict. Mackenzie tells E! that “We’re not returning to Teen Mom this season. The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict. But they did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby film with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it.” The show will still feature Ryan and Maci’s nine-year-old son Bentley.

Ouch! No wonder Ryan and Mackenzie want nothing to do with the show if it allegedly was going to make it look like they were bad parents to their baby. Ryan went to rehab at the end of the last season of Teen Mom OG, shortly after tying the knot with Mackenzie. He claims that he’s sober now but that ex Maci told producers she wouldn’t be part of the show unless he entered treatment again, which is something Ryan doesn’t think is necessary. “They also want to take Maci’s word on how I’m doing. Maci’s said she’s not going to film unless I enter rehab again and quit the show. But I’m sober.” We’ve reached out to MTV to find out what they have to say about Ryan and Mackenzie’s allegations.

The show already has one recovering addict with Amber Portwood, and the couple claims that MTV just didn’t want to deal with another similar storyline with Ryan. “I know they did want five girls to begin with after Farrah left to sort of resemble Teen Mom 2,” Mackenzie tells E!. “But they didn’t want to see another recovering addict storyline. So they’re writing us out of the show right now and making it seem like we dipped out on our baby, on Bentley and on everyone. And that’s just not the case.” Ryan adds, “They want to talk about us but they don’t want to pay us and film us.” He did reveal that his parents will still be on the show interacting with Bentley, and he’s approved of that.