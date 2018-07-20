Roseanne Violently Explodes During Interview About Racist Tweet: I Thought The B*tch Was White

Yeah, this isn’t going to bring ‘Roseanne’ back. Roseanne Barr tried to defend her racist comments about Valerie Jarrett – by screaming like a lunatic while calling her a ‘b*tch.’

Roseanne Barr, 65, certainly didn’t do her or anyone else any favors in the video posted to her YouTube page on July 19. In the clip, a disheveled-looking Roseanne gets increasingly agitated while an off-screen voice (an interviewer/producer?) peppers her with what seem to be production ideas. “I’m trying to talk about Iran! I’m trying to talk about Valerie Jarrett about the Iran deal,” Roseanne screams, interrupting the voice and his ideas. “That’s what my tweet was about. I thought the b*tch was white, goddammit. I thought the b*tch was white. F*ck!”

From there, Roseanne resumes smoking her cigarette. This short clip – which comes off as staged as well as unhinged — seems to be an outtake of a larger video, perhaps something Roseanne was putting together as an explanation/apology for the tweet in question. Though, now fans can add “I thought she was white” to the long and nonsensical excuses that Roseanne has offered up for her tweet about the African-American member of Barack Obama’s administration.

“Muslim Brotherhood & planet of the après had a baby = vj,” Roseanne tweeted during a May 2018 tweetstorm. Initially, she blamed the tweet on Ambien, saying she “did something unforgiveable [sic] so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien… i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible.” She also claimed that the rant/tweet was a commentary on anti-Semitism. “Rod Serling wrote Planet of The Apes. It was about anti-semitism. That is what my tweet referred to – the anti semitism of the Iran deal. Low IQ ppl can think whatever they want,” she said, per Page Six. So, it was an Ambien-fueled, jumbled discussion about anti-Semitism that included her getting Valerie’s race mixed up. Right.

Whatever excuses Roseanne offers up, the damage is done. That single tweet ended up getting her Roseanne show cancelled. The spinoff, The Connors, was given the green-light, but without Roseanne (though, she claims she’s received many job offers since the firing.) Since the tweet, she’s apologized to Valerie “and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.” Well, will she have to apologize for this explosive and inexplicable video?