P.K. Subban Raves Over GF Lindsey Vonn At Kids’ Choice Sports Awards: ‘I’m Really Lucky’

How cute are P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn together? HollywoodLife caught up with them at the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards, and the ice hockey player had the sweetest things to say about his girlfriend!

P.K. Subban, 29, and Lindsey Vonn, 33, were #CoupleGoals on the red carpet of Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on June 19! The two athletes showed off some major PDA and even shared sweet kisses before entering Santa Monica’s Barker Hanger for the show. But their make-out sesh wasn’t all that went down on the red carpet – Subban also opened up about his relationship!

When we asked him how things were going between them, Subban told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they were “fantastic!” He then offered tips on finding a relationship. “Just fall in love,” he said. “It’s a great feeling when you fall in love. Just fall in love, find the right person, enjoy it.”

So is Lindsey the “right person” for him? “You know what, it’s been great so far and she is,” the NHL player gushed. “She’s an amazing person. I think personally I’m really lucky. I don’t know what she sees in me so I just… every day I wake up and count my blessings.” It’s official – our hearts have melted.