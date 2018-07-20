Olivia Munn Slays In Sexy LBD As Ex Aaron Rodgers Packs On PDA With Danica Patrick On Red Carpet

Okay Olivia, we see you! The actress completely stole the show at Comic-Con San Diego, while her ex Aaron Rodgers smooched his new lady on the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards red carpet.

Olivia Munn 38, is sporting some serious revenge bod. In a July 19 Comic-Con appearance, the star was the definition of jaw-dropping in a little black dress that clung to every curve. The star was shining brighter than ever during her trip to the sunny city of San Diego, as she wowed in the dress by Self-Portrait. Olivia paired the dress with a sky-high black stiletto that elongated her legs and perfectly complimented the strapless ensemble. As she met with fans and signed autographs, it seemed like the star was doing better than ever, and her split with ex-boyfriend Aaron Rodgers, 34, was miles behind her!

While we wouldn’t be surprised if Aaron was having some FOMO after seeing how sexy Olivia looks, if he’s missing his ex-beau, he’s doing a good job of hiding it. That same day, Aaron was ALL over his new girlfriend Danica Patrick during a red carpet appearance in Los Angeles. The Green Bay Packers quarterback wasn’t shy while smooching Danica at the 2018 Kids’ Choice Sports Awards, and photographers were quick to snap the PDA. The pair were first seen out and about together back in January, and confirmed their status as a couple later that month.

Just one night before, Aaron and Danica made their first ever red carpet debut at the 2018 ESPY Awards. The couple slayed the red carpet that night as well, although were a little more conservative when it came to their PDA. Danica served as the first female host of the annual awards show that night, and her beau was more than happy to be by her side. The ESPY Awards hold a special place in the couple’s relationship – they met for the very first time at the show back in 2012! Danica revealed to SiriusXM back in May that her first time meeting Aaron left her wanting more!

“We met at the ESPYs in 2012. We both remember meeting each other, it was quick,” Patrick said on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM radio show in May. “I got his email address, and I remember thinking to myself, ‘Oh, not a phone number? Just an email address?” It looks like Olivia got her way after all.