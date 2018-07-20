Offset Shockingly Arrested In Georgia For Alleged Gun Possession

What is going on?! Offset was just arrested in Georgia and allegedly charged with gun possession. Find out what happened!

Just a week after his wife Cardi B gave birth to their first daughter, Offset has been arrested in Georgia. The Migos rapper was taken into custody after he was pulled over by Georgia cops, according to TMZ. An eyewitness claims police officers allegedly discovered at least one weapon in Offset’s car, which was the reason for his arrest. The rapper was at first pulled over for having tinted windows on his car, but was then booked and thrown behind bars for alleged gun possession. The big issue is that Off is a convicted felon currently on probation, so he isn’t suppose to own a gun.

Offset was just outside of Atlanta when the incident went down. According to the outlet, neither Cardi nor his new baby Kulture Kiari were in the car at the time of the arrest. Just a few days ago, Cardi and Offset were canoodling in a photo while taking their newborn to the doctor, and all seemed well! “Doctors visit with mom & dad,” Cardi captioned the adorable Instagram photo. Then, just a day ago, Cardi showed herself laying with her baby girl, showing how well she has taken to motherhood. Just a few hours ago, she also showed on Instagram a stocked pantry of cereal, which she’s clearly been craving! Sadly, while Cardi has been home with her baby, it appears her significant other hasn’t necessarily been behaving.

In 2013, Offset was incarcerated in Georgia’s Dekalb County jail for violating his probation that he had received due to prior felony convictions for burglary and theft. Then, after a concert at Georgia Southern University in April 2015, Offset and his entourage were arrested for possession of an unspecified Schedule II narcotic, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm in a school safety zone, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. The rapper was jailed for eight months, and even incited a riot during his time in prison. He was released in December 2015, but the rapper couldn’t stay out of trouble because just six months later, he was arrested twice in one week, both times for possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license.