Meghan Markle Forced To Cut Communications With Dad — Her Loyalty Is With Royals & Harry

Meghan Markle won’t be reconciling with her father Thomas Markle any time soon! A royal insider told HL EXCLUSIVELY how she has ‘little trust’ in him & his actions.

Meghan Markle‘s complicated relationship with her father Thomas Markle shows no signs of thawing. A Royal insider gave us the EXCLUSIVE details about how Meghan has had no choice but to remove Thomas from her life. “Meghan has been forced to cut communication with her father which really hurts her,” our source said. “It makes Meghan sad that she has little trust in her father and lives in fear of what he will say or do next.” It seems like she hasn’t forgiven him after he so publicly undercut her and Prince Harry‘s wedding before the big day.

When it comes down to it, she wants Thomas to be a confidant, but her relationship with her new husband Prince Harry has come first. “She wishes she could confide in him because she misses having his love and support,” our source went on to say. “The situation with her dad is disappointing to Meghan. She had no idea joining the Royal family would make her own family suffer. But her loyalty and allegiance is now to Harry, her husband, the Royal family and making her new life with them work.” Her new life, and duties, are officially taking preference to her relationship with her father.

However, it’s worth noting that Meghan isn’t opposed to reconciling in the future. “She does miss her father and is desperate to find a way to repair her relationship their relationship,” our source added. “But until then, she is going to keep her distance from her own dad.” Previously, a source close to Meghan’s father told us, “Thomas was sick to his stomach that he missed his little girl’s big day. He truly was, but at the same time he knows it was for the best.”