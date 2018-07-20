Lindsey Vonn Shades Justin Bieber While Describing New Relationship: There’s ‘No Reason’ To Rush

Did Lindsey Vonn just throw some shade at Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s engagement? Find out what she said here!

When it comes to her newly revealed relationship with P.K. Subban, Lindsey Vonn is not taking any inspiration from one celebrity couple’s passionate history — Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. “This is not a Bieber situation,” Lindsey told Us Weekly on Thursday. Of course, she’s referencing Justin’s surprise engagement to Hailey after only a few weeks of their getting back together. The Olympian added, “I’ve been married before, so we’re enjoying every moment.” Honestly, this is pretty fair — we can’t all have the whirlwind romance of Justin Bieber.

When it comes down to it, there’s no trouble in paradise for Lindsey and P.K. — they’re just taking their time and enjoying their new romance. “We love each other very much, but there’s no reason to jump ahead and get ahead of yourself,” she added. “We have plenty of time to figure everything out, so we’re just enjoying it.” Whoa, the L word already? It looks like this relationship is heating up very, very fast.

In fact, Lindsey could not stop gushing about P.K. She went on to say, “He always just uplifts me; he’s always so positive. Even though you love people, sometimes they don’t always make you better. And he makes me better.” Lindsey also remarked that he is “very energetic” and is “always positive, always smiling.” Meanwhile, P.K. called their relationship “fantastic” in an EXCLUSIVE interview with us and offered some amazing advice on achieving the ideal relationship. “Just fall in love,” he said. “It’s a great feeling when you fall in love. Just fall in love, find the right person, enjoy it.” That’s some solid advice. We’ll keep you posted on whether or not Justin responds to this apparent dig.