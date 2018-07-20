Lily James, Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid & More Best Dressed Of The Week

From British royalty to Calabasas Queens, everyone from Kate Middleton to Kim K looked flawless this week. See the best dressed celebs of the week in photos below!

Lily James wore a gorgeous ocean-inspired Oscar De La Renta gown at the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again film premiere in London on July 16. Stunning! In NYC on July 15, Taylor Swift wore the FAITH CONNEXION Floral Silk Crepe Wrap Shirtdress and suede Jimmy Choo Over The Knee Boots. She carried the STELLA MCCARTNEY Tan Falabella Box wicker Medium Shoulder Bag and wore Elie Saab sunglasses. Kate Middleton was glowing in a yellow Dolce & Gabbana dress at Wimbledon on July 15. Kim Kardashian showed off her massive cleavage, also wearing Dolce & Gabbana, at the Los Angeles Beautycon Festival on July 15.

Kate Mara wore a sweet white Miu Miu dress at Dawn’s Wildlife Initiative event in New York on July 19. Mirai Nagasu wore a two-piece Tadashi Shoji at the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards — a perfect look for summer! So colorful and fun. Alison Brie was super sexy, wearing a leggy Vivienne Westwood look at the ESPY Awards on July 18. Her gorgeous smokey eye was done by makeup artist Mai Quynh (who just told me her secret for perfect skin is the new La Prairie Skin Caviar Essence-in-Foundation SPF 25) and her messy waves were styled by Clariss Anya Rubenstein.

Olivia Culpo wore an orange Solace London dress at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show during Miami Swim Week on July 15. Gigi Hadid also wore bright orange, while out on the town in NYC on July 19, wearing a ruffled crop top and jeans. See all the best dressed stars in the gallery attached above!