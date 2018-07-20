Well that’s one way to test waterproof mascara for the big day! Lauren Burnham got emotional while trying on wedding gowns for her January nuptials to Arie Luyendyk Jr.!

Lauren Burnham knows Arie Luyendyk Jr. is the one! While trying on wedding dresses with E! News, The Bachelor contestant became totally emotional while discussing her future husband and the video is adorable. “Arie and I have always had a different connection than I’ve ever experienced before… It’s just so surreal ’cause I am wearing a wedding dress,” she gushed, choking back tears. The 25-year-old bride-to-be was wearing a Hayley Paige design, which featured a separate skirt that wrapped around a long, mermaid-skirt white gown. She looked absolutely stunning in the dress and prior to trying them on, Arie chimed in on what he wanted to see his wife-to-be walked down the aisle in!

Arie melted all of our hearts, telling E!, he wants Lauren to wear “whatever makes her feel beautiful.” So sweet! The pair plan to marry in a private ceremony in January, even though we would obviously prefer a televised special! “The TV element kind of adds a little bit of pressure too, so we don’t have to worry about that,” Lauren said. Well, at least we have their adorable engagement photos to stare at! Arie and Lauren recently took to Instagram to share their stunning photoshoot ahead of the wedding, and they truly look so happy together!

The pair struggle to escape the awkward storyline of how they ended up together. Of course, Lauren was the runner up on The Bachelor, and Arie ultimately chose Becca Kufrin as his fiancé. Shortly after making his decision, he broke up with Becca and begged for Lauren’s love. Now, the two are happily engaged and crossing off the to-do list ahead of the wedding! We can’t wait to see what Lauren ends up wearing down the aisle!