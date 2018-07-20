Kimberly G Leaving Fox News For Trump Fundraising PAC — Is Boyfriend Don Jr. Running For Office?

Kimberly Guilfoyle is reportedly making a career change, and yes, it might mean what you think it means. First stop the America First PAC, next stop First Lady? Only time will tell…

Kimberly Guilfoyle, 49, has been with Fox since 2006 — is it time to switch things up? Sounds like it. The Five on Fox News host reportedly has her sights set on a new position with the America First PAC, according to a ABC reporter. This super pac backs candidates in support of Donald Trump and Mike Pence‘s agenda, so a career change like this wouldn’t be super shocking. Kimberly has been dating Donald Trump Jr., 40, for four months (two months after he split from his wife), and she hasn’t been shy when it comes to bragging about how great he’d be in office.

“He is a person that people can understand, he’s very approachable,” she said during a Breitbart Radio podcast. “He is very relatable with his background and his interests.” Kimberly went even further, referring to him as “the number one up-and-coming political figure on the right.” Does that mean the rumors are true that her boyfriend might be going head to head with Andrew Cuomo for the New York governorship? A campaign like that would definitely go hand in hand with Kimberly’s alleged new position with the America First PAC — you know, mixing business with pleasure and all that.

It wouldn’t be the first time the Fox host has done something like this. Back when she was married to her first husband Gavin Newsom, Kimberly was out on the campaign trail with him as he ran for — and became — San Francisco’s mayor. She’s been a First Lady before and this just might be the next step to getting there again.

We thought Donald and Kimberly’s couples trip to the White House meant they were taking things to the next level, but this reported career move? That would be even bigger.