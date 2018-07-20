Kim Kardashian Rocks A Loincloth Bikini — Challenging Kourtney As The Family Bikini Queen?
Kim Kardashian is not one to hide her body and her latest bikini pose could rival Kourtney’s in the hotness stakes. Can her barely-there look compete with her older sister’s array of sexy suits?
Kourtney Kardashian, 39, has been doing two things so far this summer – living her best life on vacation and showing off an impressive wardrobe of sexy swimsuits. From skimpy bikinis to saucy one-piece cutouts, the mama-of-three has rocked them all while on her European getaway with boyfriend Younes Bendjima. Now it’s little sister Kim Kardashian’s turn. On July 20 the 37-year-old shared a photo of herself on Instagram that was smoking hot. Kim cooled off by sitting in a pool of water wearing an itsy-bitsy string, loincloth bikini. She captioned the photo, “I’m really shy…” Obviously that comment was tongue-in-cheek. It prompted a huge reaction from Kim’s fans and old friends, including Paris Hilton. The hotel heiress responded to her former BFF’s photo with a heart-eyed emoji and several flames.
Obviously Kim’s shyness runs in the family. On July 17 Kourtney created a stir – especially within her relationship – when she shared a photo of her on Instagram flashing her bare bottom in a thong bikini. Younes snapped in a comment on her page, “That’s what you need to show to get likes?” But Kourtney and Kim are not the only Kar-Jenners to flaunt their bodies in skimpy swimming suits on social media. Kylie Jenner, 20, frequently does it. And Kendall Jenner, 22, has been rocking a few sexy two-pieces this summer too. Even Kris Jenner got in on the act in 2017 at the age of 61, sharing a bikini selfie on Instagram, which prompted Khloe Kardashian to comment, “Kris Jenner looking like a snack.”
Within recent days Kim has been stepping up her sexy bikini game. On July 19 she balanced a Kimoji Peach perfume bottle on her hip, while showing off her butt in a bid to promote her Kimoji Fragrances line. That was the second time in a few days that she used the same trick.
In an earlier Instagram post she wore a matching bra-top and thongs and perched her bare bottom on a counter to promote the same product. We can’t decide who the Kar-Jenner bikini queen is, but Kim is right up there in the stakes to walk away with the family’s marketing queen crown!