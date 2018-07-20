Kids’ Choice Sports Red Carpet — Lindsey Vonn, The Shib Sibs & More Best Dressed Pics

Some of the biggest names in sports like figure skaters Alex and Maia Shibutani and Mirai Nagasu, and skiers Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin stunned on the orange carpet at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards — see pics here!

We love seeing these fierce athletes glam and gorgeous, walking the ORANGE carpet! Lindsey Vonn looked gorgeous wearing a colorful sequin striped V-neck jumpsuit by JOVANI. She walked with her boyfriend and they looked so cute! Mirai Nagasu wore a two piece Tadashi Shoji outfit, with lace and white, purple, and yellow stripes. So pretty! Maia Shibutani wore an adorable black, embroidered dress that was off-the-shoulder and totally flirty! She posed with her brother Alex on the carpet. Together, they won two Olympic bronze medals in ice dancing and the team event during the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics!

Ciara was there with her husband Russell Wilson, who is a professional football player. She was wearing a white, sleeveless sweatshirt dress and platform sneakers and looked sporty and cool. Snowboarder Chloe Kim was wearing a teal jumpsuit with ruffle accents — so cute! Race car driver Danica Patrick wore a flirty, ruffled dress, with long sleeves and cut outs on either side of her waist. She paired the look with gold, strappy sandals and a braided hairstyle. She posed with her boyfriend, football Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was wearing a blue-green suit.

Skier Mikaela Shiffrin showed off her toned body in head-to-toe black. She rocked a crop top and mini skirt, and carried a black clutch. She topped off the look with black platform pumps. See more red carpet photos in the gallery attached above!