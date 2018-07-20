Exclusive
Khloe Kardashian ‘Almost Ready’ To Get Engaged To Tristan Thompson — Under One Condition
If Tristan Thompson proposed to Khloe Kardashian, would she say yes? Here’s the one condition that needs to be fulfilled in order for the reality star to get engaged to the basketball player.
Tristan Thompson, 27, has slowly been rebuilding Khloe Kardashian‘s trust since his cheating scandal earlier this year, but she’s not quite ready to get engaged. The 34-year-old reality star needs Tristan to agree to one specific term if he wants to put a ring on it.
“Khloe and Tristan are finally in a really great space together, and she is ready to take the next step with him, under one condition. Khloe would totally say yes to Tristan if he proposed today, as long as he promises to let them stay in Calabasas near her family,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
The couple hit a rough patch in their relationship in April when videos of the Cleveland Cavaliers player was caught on camera kissing other women and bringing someone back to his hotel. It didn’t help things that the footage came out just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True Thompson. While Khloe was rightfully upset, she didn’t break things off and the couple have since worked on their relationship.
“Tristan has taken the last few months to rebuild trust and love with Khloe and they are in a good place today,” the insider explains, adding that their recent move back to the west coast has helped Khloe feel better. “Khloe loves being in LA, she feels much more safe and secure here with the support of her sisters. Khloe loves the father of her baby and would like to grow her family with him, but if things are going to workout with them long term, Khloe has told Tristan that she really wants to stay put.”