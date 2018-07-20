Khloe Kardashian ‘Almost Ready’ To Get Engaged To Tristan Thompson — Under One Condition

If Tristan Thompson proposed to Khloe Kardashian, would she say yes? Here’s the one condition that needs to be fulfilled in order for the reality star to get engaged to the basketball player.

Tristan Thompson, 27, has slowly been rebuilding Khloe Kardashian‘s trust since his cheating scandal earlier this year, but she’s not quite ready to get engaged. The 34-year-old reality star needs Tristan to agree to one specific term if he wants to put a ring on it.

“Khloe and Tristan are finally in a really great space together, and she is ready to take the next step with him, under one condition. Khloe would totally say yes to Tristan if he proposed today, as long as he promises to let them stay in Calabasas near her family,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Cleveland Cavaliers player was caught on camera kissing other women and bringing someone back to his hotel. It didn’t help things that the footage came out just days before Khloe gave birth to True Thompson. While Khloe was rightfully upset, she didn’t break things off and the couple have since worked on The couple hit a rough patch in their relationship in April when videos of theplayer was caught on camera kissing other women and bringing someone back to his hotel. It didn’t help things that the footage came out just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter . While Khloe was rightfully upset, she didn’t break things off and the couple have since worked on their relationship