Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Deep In Talk On How To Raise Kids: Will She Be Pregnant After Wedding?

Justin Bieber has always said he wants to be a young dad, and he’s already talking with fiancée Hailey Baldwin about how they plan to raise their family. We’ve got the details.

When Justin Bieber was still a young teenager, he vowed in 2011 that he wanted to be married and a dad by the age of 25. It’s all coming true as the 24-year-old is engaged to model Hailey Baldwin, 21, and they’re on board with having kids right away. The couple is on the same page with how they plan to deal with all of the attention that their celebrity offspring will bring. “Justin and Hailey are interested in a family after they get married and they are going to be very open with the child’s name and showing photos of the baby as often and as early as possible. They both know the stresses that paparazzi can put on a celeb couple’s new baby,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“They want it all to be out there to curb the hysteria that it could bring. They really like how the Royals do it with their children, everything people need to know is shown and told and then they still have a private life. That would be the goal for their children once they start having them,” our insider adds. Prince William and Kate Middleton know how great an interest the public has in their children, so they release photos on occasions like their birthdays and holidays to play down having them followed by the paparazzi for pics.

Justin vowed as a teen that he planned to become a young dad. In 2011 he told our sister site Women’s Wear Daily that, “Well, by 25 or 26, I want to see myself, like, married or start looking for a family. I want to be a young dad. I want to be able to have done what I wanted to do – to be successful.” Mission accomplished as he’s won a Grammy, had several multi-platinum albums and sold out stadiums around the world on his tours. Now he can take the time to focus on being a good future husband to Hailey and a father to their future babies.

Even last year when he was still a single guy, Justin mentioned his longing desire for fatherhood. When he announced that he was cancelling the remaining autumn dates on his U.S. tour due to exhaustion, he explained “Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE. I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable. So that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be.” Right on track exactly one year later he’s engaged to Hailey! You can check out more Hailey and Justin news in our latest HollywoodLife.com podcast here.