George Clooney Very Skinny But Healthy Looking: 1st Pics On Set After Scary Scooter Crash

It seems George Clooney is a-okay after his terrifying scooter accident. The ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ star returned to work, looking like he’s dropped some weight after his brush with death!

George Clooney, 57, was ass smiles when he returned to the set of Catch 22 in Sutri, Italy, on July 20 (of which you can see pictures here.) Ten days after being hit by a car while scooting around the island of Sardinia, George looked as if he was never involved in an accident. In fact, he looked trim, as if he somehow lost weight while in Italy (while anyone else would probably eat their way through the country.) The Hollywood icon seemed happy and carefree on set. He threw himself up on the edge of a fountain as if he was a man half-his-age. He even helped move some heavy props without a problem! It seems this scary accident is now behind him.

To recap for those who don’t know” The Ocean’s star was riding his scooter around on July 10. A currently unnamed driver in his sixties, who was behind the wheel of a Mercedes, cut in front of George, who was going about 54 miles per hour at the time. There wasn’t enough time for George to hit the breaks. He crashed headfirst into the car and was sent flying 20 feet into the air! Watching the security footage of the accident, it’s quite a miracle that George isn’t dead.

Instead, he came away relatively damage-free. That shows you the benefit of wearing a helmet, which George was doing. That simple decision may have saved that man’s life. A health official, at the time, said George was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for “not serious” injuries. He reportedly suffered “a slight trauma” to the pelvis, bruises to one leg and one arm. Amal Clooney reportedly rushed to the medical center to be by her husband’s side, but they weren’t there for long.

He was dismissed from the hospital and was left to “recover at his home” shortly after the accident. George did look a bit frail and shaken in the first pictures of him leaving the hospital, but considering the overall intensity of the accident, no wonder he was a little tender. George also took it a bit easy when exiting a private jet on July 15, limping slightly as he made his way towards the terminal. Yet, it seems after a little bit of rest and relaxation, he’s back to 100%. Glad you’re feeling better, George!