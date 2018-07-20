Farrah Abraham Slams Bristol Palin’s ‘Teen Mom OG’ Casting: ‘There’s No Replacement For Me’

Farrah Abraham doesn’t care that ‘Teen Mom OG’ is bringing Bristol Palin on in her place. The reality star said that ‘there’s no replacement’ for her.

Looks like Farrah Abraham isn’t fazed at all over Bristol Palin being cast in Teen Mom OG. “Who cares! Sorry I’m dealing with a family loss right now,” the 27-year-old reality star told Us Weekly on Thursday, July 19, one day after her dog, Blue, died. “I don’t care as there’s no replacement for me, as we all know.”

As previously reported, Sarah Palin‘s 27-year-old daughter will become a regular cast member on the MTV series following Farrah’s departure from the show. However, Bristol isn’t necessarily a replacement for the mom-of-one. After Farrah exited the show, Mackenzie McKee was brought on to fill the void, meaning that there will now be five stars on the show, similar to Teen Mom 2. The other cast members include Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout.

Farrah’s ex-boyfriend Simon Saran thinks that the show made a mistake by firing his former girlfriend, but added that Bristol might be a good addition to the cast. “I think [the show’s producer] Morgan Freeman is a terrible business man. To fire the biggest joke on TV, [Farrah], isn’t the smartest business move on his part,” Simon told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I’ve never heard of Bristol, but if she can argue with a wall and win, she may be what Teen Mom is looking for.

Other members of the series were surprised by the decision to hire Bristol. “Teen Mom OG cast members are shocked that liberal producer Morgan J. Freeman agreed to add Bristol Palin to the cast,” a source inside the cast told us. “Bristol comes from a staunch Republican family so it comes as a surprise that the politically active Morgan would make such a choice.” We’ll just have to wait and see how Bristol meshes with the rest of the cast!