See Pic
Hollywood Life

Eva Longoria, 43, Goes Without Makeup & Reveals Her Breastfeeding Hair & Baby Son — Gorgeous Pic

Eva Longoria
Courtesy of Instagram
Eva Longoria 20th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Feb 2018
Mariah Carey and husband Nick Cannon attend 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Pictured: Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Ref: SPL683933 180114 Picture by: Emmerson / Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com
Halle Berry 'Things We Lost In The Fire' film premiere at the 2nd Rome Film Festival, Rome, Italy - 26 Oct 2007 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.

Eva Longoria just posted the cutest picture of her & her newborn son! Check out her sweet photo below that shows her makeup-free look & her ‘breastfeeding’ hair!

Eva Longoria is killing it as a first-time mom at 43 years old! In addition to sharing a pic of her sweet newborn son Santiago Enrique Bastón, Eva’s pic also showcased her stunning makeup-free look and the “official hairstyle of breast feeding”.  In fact, Eva captioned the sweet photo with a message meant just for Chrissy Teigen. She wrote, “Hey @chrissyteigen is this the official hairstyle of breast feeding? 😂 I feel like I’m always in a messy top bun! Too hard to do anything else! #MomProblems #BabyBaston 👶🏻.”

Eva and her husband Jose Baston welcomed Santiago into the world on June 19, according to HOLA! USA. “We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing,” the proud parents told the publication. While their son is Eva’s very first child, Jose is also the proud dad of daughter Natalia and twins Mariana and Jose, whom he shares with ex-wife Natalia Esperón.

If anything, Eva was so prepared to finally be a mom. “I’m in the golden months right now,” Eva previously told People back in February. “I’m full of energy, and the hard part of the first trimester is over.” We continue to wish our heartfelt congrats to Jose and Eva!

We’ll keep you posted with any new cute pics Eva posts to her Instagram. In the meantime, check out our gallery of celebrities who became first-time moms in their 40s with our gallery above!