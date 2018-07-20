Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Duck Boat Accident Leaves At Least 11 Dead, Including Children, In Missouri

Duck Boat Accident Kills 11
REX/Shutterstock
No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No Book Cover Usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Warner Bros./Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5864020b)Tab HunterTab Hunter - 1955Warner Bros.Portrait View Gallery View Gallery 57 Photos.

A duck boat carrying 31 passengers flipped over on a lake in Missouri killing 11, 3 of them were children. Here’s everything we know.

On July 19, a tourist boat capsized on a lake in Missouri killing at least 11 people by drowning. Of those 11, 3 were children, according to KOMO News. Authorities were immeditelly called to the scene after severe thunderstorms impacted the area. In addition to the fatalities, seven passengers were taken to a nearby hospital while several others are still missing. The duck boat reportedly sank to the bottom of the lake due to the critical conditions, according to Sheriff Doug Rader of Stone County.

Duck Boat Capsizes
REX/Shutterstock

This story is developing…