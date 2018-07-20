Duck Boat Accident Leaves At Least 11 Dead, Including Children, In Missouri

A duck boat carrying 31 passengers flipped over on a lake in Missouri killing 11, 3 of them were children. Here’s everything we know.

On July 19, a tourist boat capsized on a lake in Missouri killing at least 11 people by drowning. Of those 11, 3 were children, according to KOMO News. Authorities were immeditelly called to the scene after severe thunderstorms impacted the area. In addition to the fatalities, seven passengers were taken to a nearby hospital while several others are still missing. The duck boat reportedly sank to the bottom of the lake due to the critical conditions, according to Sheriff Doug Rader of Stone County.

This story is developing…