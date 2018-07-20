Conor McGregor Posts Shocking ‘Boner’ Pic On Instagram & Fans Are Freaking: Your Penis Is ‘A Beast’

No wonder Conor McGregor is so bold and confident. Apparently he has a massive package and just showed off a huge boner pic that fans are going wild over.

As an MMA champ, there was never any doubt that Conor McGregor is highly testosterone fueled. Now he’s showing fans exactly why he’s got what’s known as “Big D**k Energy,” or BDE…because it turns out he has a massive penis! The 30-year-old UFC fighter showed off a mirror selfie on July 20 in just a pair of red Calvin Klein boxer briefs and something was alive inside of them! He had a highly noticeable boner in the Instagram pic and it appears he’s packing some big junk. He claimed in the caption that he’d just gone swimming in the cold Irish Sea as part of a workout, and obviously he had no issues with shrinkage.

“Great swim in the beautiful Irish Sea with the team,” he wrote next to his woody pic. Conor then went on to promote his F.A.S.T. conditioning program. His comments section lit up with remarks about his over the top manhood. “Such a massive pecker,” one fan pointed out while another chided him, “Stop watching porn before taking photos.” Another fan gave him quite an offer, writing, “Omg. I think u need help carrying that thing around. I’m here for you,” while another person suggested he got aroused by simply looking at his own reflection, adding “Got a chubby looking at himself in the mirror.”

Conor, 30, just might have outdone Tyson Beckford and The Game as the king of the Instagram bulge. The model and the rapper have been notorious for posting pics of their aroused junk on the ‘gram, and now the UFC fighter is coming for their crowns. Fans were wild for the photo, as it racked up over 900,000 likes in less than two hours after he shared it. Conor once got a slight erection during a UFC weigh-in, but it wasn’t this big.

Conor caused a bit of a stir over the weekend, pulling a Donald Trump by cozying up to Russian leader Vladamir Putin. He attended the World Cup final game as the autocrat’s guest and posed for pics while gushing about him. “Today I was invited to the World Cup final as a guest of Russian President Vladimir Putin. This man is one of the greatest leaders of our time and I was honored to attend such a landmark event alongside him. Today was an honor for me Mr. Putin. Thank you and congratulations on an amazing World Cup,” he wrote next to the pic. Well, the UFC is expanding into Russia so they were bound to meet at some point.