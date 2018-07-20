Halsey, G-Eazy & More Stars Who Underwent Massive Makeovers Post-Split

Breaking up is hard to do, but somehow it becomes easier with a new hairdo. Halsey, G-Eazy and more celebs have drastically cut and dyed their hair after a split. See the transformations here!

There are certain things that people just end up doing after they go through a breakup. Eat a gallon of ice cream? Check. Have your closest friends find any possible way to distract you? Check. Hit up the local hair salon and go for that bob you’ve always considered but never been brave enough to follow through with? Yep. Check. Post-breakup makeovers are basically a right of passage after ending a relationship, and celebrities like G-Eazy, Halsey, and Kendra Wilkinson have all been there.

Let me be real with you – the breakover can be incredibly freeing. After I got out of a toxic relationship in April 2014, I spent the next few months progressing toward the platinum blonde hair I’ve always wanted. Guess what? I’m still blonde. Some makeovers become part of you, while others may just last a few weeks. But however long your breakup makeover lasts, there are plenty of options for reinventing your appearance (if that’s what you want!)

Take G-Eazy and Halsey for example. The “Bad At Love” singer revealed in early July that she and G have called it quits after months of dating. Just days after the announcement, Halsey showed up on her Instagram with a blue wig. Now, H has always experimented with her look no matter what’s going on in her life, but this change was a stark transformation from the blonde locks she’d been previously rocking. She also kept the wig on for weeks, so we’re filing it under a breakover – and a fun one, at that!

But Halsey wasn’t alone in changing up her hair after the split. G-Eazy, who typically has jet black hair, debuted a new platinum blonde hairstyle at the 2018 ESPY Awards on July 18. Yep, the breakover is a gender neutral phenomenon, people!

Kendra Wilkinson also hit the refresh button on her look after filing for divorce from husband Hank Baskett on April 8. Just a few weeks after the filing, Kendra showed off her new brunette dye job on Instagram. “Been wanting to experiment like this for a long time n here it is. So excited for this change but I’ll always stay true to my roots,” she captioned the pics of her makeover. She hasn’t gone back to blonde yet, so we’d say she’s totally feeling her updated look.

Want to see even more celebrity post-breakup beauty transformations? Then get clicking through our gallery above!