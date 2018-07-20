Stars Doing Yoga In Bikinis: Meghan Markle & More

Forget yoga pants, Meghan Markle, Bethenny Frankel, Halle Berry, and more stars practice yoga in sexy bikinis. Check out their hot moves here!

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, 36, was just a girl who loved to do yoga. The former Suits actress took to Instagram back in 2015 to share a hot shot of herself doing the super intricate inverted staff pose. In the pic, Meghan can be seen wearing an olive green bikini while on the beach, and we can’t get over how incredibly toned she is! “‘I bend so I won’t break.’ #yoga #vacation (I finally did it!! Clearly couldn’t stop smiling),” Meghan captioned the photo, which has since been deleted along with all of her social media accounts. Nevertheless, it’s no surprise she’s into yoga. After all, her mother Doria is an instructor.

Also in 2015, RHONY star Bethenny Frankel, 47, showed off her moves during a beach getaway. “Life is good,” Bethenny captioned the photo of herself in a orange string bikini. All we have to say is, namaste! Erika Christensen, 35, is another star who loves the practice. Back in June, Erika proved she’s as fit as ever by performing an impressive pose balancing atop husband Cole Maness all while pregnant! “Ok, first of all, I’m a little further along [than] I let on. Bumpin for real,” Erika captioned the shot. There’s no contest, but it’s safe to say she won.

However, Halle Berry’s yoga moment has to be the sexiest. The 51-year-old actress did a perfect headstand wearing nothing but black bikini bottoms, and we’re so here for it. Halle explained, “I’ve learned that mediation helps to balance your left brain and right brain, and as a result I feel more creative, I can absorb information faster and I experience better emotional health.” It sounds like yoga is something everyone needs to try!