‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ TV Reboot In The Works From Joss Whedon & Fans Are Freaking — See Tweets

‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ is getting a TV reboot & fans are freaking out! Find out all the deets about the brand new series here!

This news slays all day! Buffy the Vampire Slayer is coming back to TV as a rebooted series, and yeah pretty much the entirety of the internet has lost their minds as a result. With so many of our favorite shows getting reboots, remakes, sequel, prequels and spin-offs, it can be confusing to understand what a “reboot” actually means. While many of the details about this Buffy reboot are still unknown considering the fact there is not script, the producers of the new series — Midnight, Texas creator Monica Owusu-Breen, Joss Whedon, Gail Berman, Fran Kazui, Kaz Kazui and Joe Earley — revealed that “like our world, it will be richly diverse, and like the original, some aspects of the series could be seen as metaphors for issues facing us all today.”

On top of that, the new version will take place in the current day, with a brand new Buffy played by an African-American actress, according to Deadline! The new series is now currently in development over at Fox 21 TV Studios, which is the cable and streaming division of 20th Century Fox TV. However, the fan reaction to the news of this reboot has been divided to say the least.

One fan wrote, “The Buffy reboot announcement has me shook to the say the least.” However, one fan wanted the original series to be left alone: “omg. first charmed now Buffy? you gotta leave the classics alone.” Check out more heated fan reactions in the tweets below!

Buffy is done. Whedon is done. Just no. — Grumpy (@GrumpyYetAmusin) July 20, 2018

No no no no !! There only one buffy !! Leave this show thank !! pic.twitter.com/nOnvLQky7f — LivDy (@LivDyCez) July 20, 2018

We’ll keep you posted with any new developments surrounding this new and exciting reboot! In the meantime, relive all the magic from the OG series with our gallery above!