Ariana Grande Fans Think They’ve Figured Out The Date Of Her Wedding & It’s SOON

Could Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson already be getting married next month?! Here’s why fans think they’ve figured out the couple’s wedding date!

A shocking fan theory suggests that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson may be getting married on Aug. 4, 2018. Yes, just two weeks from now! The specific date would be a tribute to Pete’s father, Scott Davidson, a firefighter who died in the line of duty during the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001. As a member of the FDNY, Scott wore the badge number “8418,” which Pete has tattooed on his arm. Ari got a matching tattoo of the significant number on her foot earlier this month, and Pete recently revealed he gifted her with a necklace featuring the badge number, as well.

Clearly, “8418” has a very important meaning to this couple, and if they got married on Aug. 4, 2018, their wedding date (8.4.18) would match up with the badge number perfectly. The theory that Ari and Pete may tie the knot on August 4 has been brewing for weeks now, and ever since Pete shared a photo of his love wearing the “8418” necklace, it’s only intensified. “If Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande don’t get married on august 4th 2018, I will be shocked,” one person wrote. Considering Ariana and Pete’s relationship has already been a whirlwind, it certainly wouldn’t be surprising if they had a quickie wedding!

These two were first linked at the end of May, just days after they both confirmed their breakups from Cazzie David and Mac Miller. By the beginning of June, they were already engaged, and they’ve been flaunting their love in public ever since.

Original reports claimed that Ariana and Pete wanted to have a long engagement before tying the knot, but this fan theory is definitely convincing. We’ll be watching to see if it’s true!