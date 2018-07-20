Anthony Anderson Accused Of Allegedly Assaulting A Woman & Under Criminal Investigation

Anthony Anderson accused of allegedly assaulted a woman who previously catered an event for him. Here’s everything you need to know about the accusations being thrown his way.

Black-ish star Anthony Anderson is being accused of allegedly assaulting a woman who had previously catered an event he threw, according to The Blast. However, he is firmly denying these claims. Apparently, the woman in question filed a police report with the Hollywood Division of LAPD earlier in 2018, after the alleged incident happened over a year ago, sources told the publication. The woman claims Anderson allegedly assaulted her during a second meeting (after the event she catered for him) in which he reportedly wanted to discuss further business opportunities with her, sources went on to say. Apparently, the woman finally felt comfortable enough to come forward with these accusations against Anderson in some part due to the #MeToo movement, sources added.

In response to these allegations of assault, a spokesperson for Anderson told HollywoodLife, “It’s unfortunate that anyone can file a police report whether it is true or false. The authorities have not contacted Anthony or any of his representatives about this matter. Anthony unequivocally disputes the claim.” Meanwhile, the LAPD has since confirmed to The Blast that Anderson is in fact under criminal investigation. “We have a crime report listing him as a suspect in a crime,” they told the publication, “It is an open investigation.”

Back in 2004, an extra on Hustle & Flow‘s set accused Anderson and an assistant director of allegedly raping her in a trailer. However, that case was eventually dropped after the woman’s testimony failed to produce probable cause to warrant the charges standing. We’ll keep you updated with any more further developments in this open investigation.