Amanda Seyfriend has a tattoo of what?! — The actress revealed her ‘vagina’ tattoo on late night television and things got weird! But, it’s not what you think… JUST WATCH!

As Amanda Seyfried, 32, has been making the late night talk show round to promote Mamma Mia Here We Go Again, she’s also making X-rated confessions, sort of! The actress had some laughs with Seth Myers on Thursday night (July 19), when she revealed her vagina tattoo! But, not so fast. Seyfried explained to Myers that she and her best friends, aka her sisterhood of co-stars, Rachel McDowall and Ashley Lilley got the word “minge” tattooed on their feet.

“It’s a term of endearment and in England it means ‘vagina,'” she said to Myers on Late Night. “But in the U.S., where I spend most of my time, it doesn’t mean anything,” Seyfried said, adding, “We commemorated our friendship with ‘minge’ tattoos.” Seyfried went on to say that people in the U.K. aren’t exactly impressed with her ink. “They roll their eyes, it’s always a judgement,” she told Myers. However, Seyfried’s got zero regrets when it comes to her tattoo. “It’s fine because it means so much more to me than vagina,” she said.

While many were surprised about Seyfried’s ink, she’s actually had the tat for quite some time. She actually came clean about her “minge” tattoo back in May 2010, when she sat down with Chelsea Handler on Chelsea Lately. “I’ve never really been a fan of tattoos, but I wanted to see what it felt like,” Seyfried explained, adding that her bestie, Rachel “has a lot of them.” — And, it turns out, the word “minge” all started with Colin Firth! “Anyway, Colin Firth used to say that word on the set and Rachel had to explain to me what it meant,” she explained. “So it’s on my foot. It’s to make me laugh, and every time I look at it, I do.”