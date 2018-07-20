Aaron Paul Dresses Daughter, 5 Mos., As ‘Breaking Bad’ Character & Fans Are Obsessed

What a debut! Aaron made sure little Story was dressed to impress for her very first Comic Con — and hit the ball right out of the park. See her adorable pics here!

Breaking Bad fans were SHOOK yesterday when Aaron Paul, 38, brought his daughter to San Diego Comic Con dressed like Jessie Pinkman, aka his character on the hit show. Fans freaked when they saw five-month-old Story Annabelle Paul at the ten-year Breaking Bad reunion panel — but if you’ve never seen an episode, we’ll paint a picture for ya. Story had on a bright yellow hazmat suit and a respirator mask sitting on top of her head, and holy cow, it’s possible we’ve never seen anything cuter than this!

She stole the show the second she hit the stage, which is pretty crazy considering Breaking Bad stars like Bryan Cranston and Anna Gunn were also on the panel. But when Aaron lifted his little one up above his head for all to see, there was no beating that! And while most babies might cry or attempt to rip the hat off, Story just chilled in her dad’s arms. Aw! She’s so sweet — and the love her parents have for her is even sweeter. When Story was born in February, her mom Lauren Parsekian captioned her first photo, “There are no words that will ever describe what just happened to my heart.”

Since then, Aaron’s wife has continued to keep us posted on what her little one is up to whether she’s asleep beside her dad, wearing a red swim suit for the 4th of July or just drooling like crazy.

But this? This moment definitely takes the cake, and fans are obsessed with the photos! One wrote, “Aaron Paul’s daughter Story went to Comic Con with him and I am crying in the club.” LOL.

Any chance they’ll recycle this cute costume for Halloween? October is just around the corner!