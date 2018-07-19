Younes Bendjima Trolls Kourtney Kardashian After Dissing Sexy Pic: This Less Naked Photo’s OK

Younes Bendjima teased Kourtney Kardashian again on Instagram! Read his comment that might put him back in the doghouse with his reality star girlfriend here!

Younes Bendjima poked a little fun at himself in a new comment on Kourtney Kardashian‘s Instagram, and this time, he shied away from making any further disses aimed at her. However, things did get a little snarky. In the comment section of Kourtney’s post where she shows off some serious leg in bed, he wrote, “Hmmm well… ok for this one.” So, Kourtney can’t post a picture of herself in a bikini but this one is OK? Glad to know she has your approval, Younes. In response, Kourtney’s bestie responded to Younes’ comment with an eye-roll emoji. And in response to that, Younes joked, “let me just play around fam.”

All sarcasm aside, feel free to check out Younes’ latest comment below. Younes found himself in hot water recently after commenting on a pic of Kourtney in a thong bikini, “thats what you need to show to get likes?” While he eventually deleted what he wrote, eagle-eyed fans spotted his shade. And as a result, fans decided to take to Younes’ Instagram pic to post the exact same comment on certain pics that they felt might be thirst trap photos.

Apparently, this isn’t the first time Younes has been upset about pictures Kourtney has posted. “It’s funny, because Scott [Disick] was the exact opposite. It used to really turn him on, but Younes gets bummed about it, and he’s not afraid to let Kourtney know,” a source close to the couple told us. “Younes will tell Kourtney that he thinks it makes her look thirsty for attention and fan admiration when she posts sexy photos. It definitely is an issue between Kourtney and Younes, and although he will apologize when he writes a comment like he did on her Instagram, it really upsets Kourtney. If he doesn’t get a grip it could definitely end derailing their relationship.??

They always come around. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on Jul 19, 2018 at 3:19pm PDT

Time will tell how Kourtney will react to Younes’ latest comment and whether he’ll eventually delete it. At least he’s not saying she’s hungry for Instagram likes anymore!