XXXTentacion: 4 Suspects Indicted In Rapper’s Tragic Murder — See Pics Of Alleged Gunmen

Four men have been indicted in the murder of rapper XXXTentacion. Two are in custody while the other two are at large and we’ve got all the details on the latest developments.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Department has announced that they’ve targeted four suspects in the brutal murder of Miami rapper XXXTentacion in June. Dedrick Williams, 22, was arrested days after the fatal shooting and Michael Boatwright, 22, was taken into custody earlier this month. Boatwright and another man still at large named Trayvon Newsome , 20, have been named as the triggermen who allegedly shot year-old 20-year-old XXX, real name Jahseh Onfroy. Another man named Robert Allen, 22, is still at large and all four men have been indicted on charges of first degree murder with a firearm and armed robbery with a firearm by a Broward County, FL grand jury.

XXX was gunned down in his BMW shortly after leaving RIVA motor sports in Deerfield Beach, FL where he was checking out motorcycles on June 18. In a BCSO press release obtained by HollywoodLife.com, “Boatwright and Newsome were the two armed suspects who confronted Onfroy when he was shot and killed in broad daylight.” Williams was arrested two days after the murder and Boatwright was taken into custody on July 5 on an unrelated drug offense. He was already behind bars when detectives served him with a first degree murder arrest warrant on July 10.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding Newsome and Allen. All of the men are south Florida residents who live near where the murder took place. Police believed that X’s murder was an apparent armed robbery gone wrong, as his Louis Vuitton bag was stolen from his car during the murder.

XXX’s murder shocked the rap world and his emotional public memorial drew over 20,000 fans from across the country who filled BB&T Center in Sunrise, FL on July 27 to pay their respects to their fallen music hero. Some drove from as far away as New Jersey and Wisconsin to say goodbye to X and mourn along with fellow fans. His mother Cleopatra Bernard later claimed that a mystery girlfriend is pregnant with X’s baby, posting a photo of a sonogram and telling fans that her son “left us a final gift.”