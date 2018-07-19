Whoopi Goldberg Tried Throwing Jeanine Pirro Out Of ABC Building After Nasty ‘View’ Feud: ‘Get The F Out’

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro and Whoopi Goldberg totally went at it on ‘The View.’ Now the judge has accused Whoopi of telling her to ‘get the F out of the building’ once they were backstage.

If you thought the on-air feud on The View between host Whoopi Goldberg and guest Jeanine Pirro was bad, the Fox News host claims things got even more heated backstage after her segment. The former judge was a guest on July 19 to promote her new book Liars, Leakers and Liberals; The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy. Her segment ended up getting cut short after her intense verbal sparring with Whoopi over Donald Trump, with the Oscar winner telling her, “Goodbye, I’m done” and going to commercial. Now Jeanine is claiming that Whoopi tried to have her thrown out of the building afterwords while using F-bombs to do it.

Jeanine went on Sean Hannity‘s Fox News show later in the day and made her shocking acusations. “When I went off the stage, I’m walking downstairs and I said something like, ‘Whoopi I fought for victims my whole life’ and she came at me as I was leaving and said ‘F you’ in my face – literally spitting at me – ‘F you, get the F out of this building;” she told Hannity.

“I said to her, ‘did you just say that?’ She said ‘that’s what I said, get the F out of this building’ and she was screaming at me, and I’m walking out of the building like a dog who was just kicked off.” Jeanine then called Whoopi’s behavior “horrific.”

“The Left. They invite you on to talk, they then won’t let you talk. They throw you off the show and then they throw you out of the building And here’s the problem Sean,” Jeanine complained. “The problem is, once one starts doing it, the rest of them are going to start doing it.”

Jeanine stirred the pot by telling Whoopi she had a case of Trump derangement syndrome. “Did you just point at me?” the host shot back. “I don’t have Trump Derangement. Let me tell you what I have. I’m tired of people starting a conversation with ‘Mexicans are liars and rapists.’ I’m 62-year-old and there have been a lot of people in office that I did not agree with, but I have never ever seen anybody whip up such hate,” then she added “What I suffer from is the inability to fix this.”

Jeanine shot back, “You know what is horrible? When people who shouldn’t be here end up murdering the children of American citizens!” and continued to keep shouting while Whoopi spoke over her, saying “What is horrible is when the President of the United States whips up people to beat the hell out of people!” The lead panelist then ended the segment early, saying “Goodbye! I’m done!”

Whoopi returned after the break minus Jeanine and revealed, “You saw me do something I very rarely do. I very rarely lose my cool and I’m not proud of it. I don’t like it. But I also don’t like being accusing of being hysterical because that’s one of the things that I try not to be on this show. So…have a great day.” We’ve reached out to Whoopi’s rep for comment on Jeanine’s accusations.