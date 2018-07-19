Whoopi Goldberg Tells Off Jeanine Pirro: ‘It’s Horrible When The President Whips Up Hate — Say Good-Bye’

‘The View’ turned ugly when Jeanine Pirro stopped by. She accused Whoopi of being ‘hysterical’ over Donald Trump, but Whoopi said the real madness is when Trump ‘whips up’ hate and fear among his base!

By the end of the July 19 episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg, 62, was up to here with Judge Jeanine Pirro, 67. After arguing about President Donald Trump’s “treason summit” and the Russia investigation, Jeanine – like a high school bully – accused Whoopi of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” Whoopi was pretty much done at that point. “I don’t have Trump derangement. Let me tell you what I have. I’m tired of people starting a conversation about how ‘all Mexicans are liars and rapists…I’m 62 years old. There have been a lot of people in office that I didn’t agree with. I’ve never, ever seen anything like this. I’ve never seen anyone whip up so hate.”

It seems Whoopi hadn’t forgotten Trump’s comments after the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville (“Blame…on both sides”) or how he encouraged violence at his campaign rallies. Jeanine tried to clap back at Whoopi (and a question about the “Deep State”) by stirring up fears over illegal immigrants “killing the children” of Americans. “You know what’s horrible?” a visibly enraged Whoopi asked. “When the president of the United States whips up people to beat the hell out of other people. Say good-bye.” Whoopi, who was so mad that she ripped up her note cards, then told Sara Haines, 40, to end the segment. The show went to commercial, and when it came back, Whoopi apologized for losing her cool. She didn’t apologize for telling Jeanine off, though.

Unfortunately for Whoopi, she gave Jeanine — a right-wing troll — exactly what she wanted: the image of a left-leaning television personality going off on a conservative. Listen to the moment after Jeanine turned to Meghan McCain, 33, and said that Whoopi was suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome” (right-wing slang for anyone who happens to be upset with any of the never-ending scandals coming out of the Trump white house.) When Whoopi asked if Jeanine had pointed at her, the Fox News host gleefully squealed “yesssss,” knowing that her trap has been sprung. She can now return to her Fox News show and play the victim, claiming she came under attack by the “intolerant tolerant-left.”

Of course, critics of Jeanine will point out that her appearance on The View came off as fake, well-rehearsed and artificial. She repeated herself numerous times during the broadcast, as if she was reading off a script in her head. She also parroted incorrect information (Jeanine said that Hillary Clinton funded the Steele Dossier – the origin of the “Russian Trump Pee Tape Conspiracy” – while refusing acknowledging that it was originally funded by the conservative Washington Free Beacon, according to The New York Times). In the spirit of Whoopi Goldberg: girl, bye.