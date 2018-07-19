Natalie Negrotti: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Challenge’ Star Who Came Out As Pansexual

‘The Challenge’s Natalie Negrotti just bravely came out as pansexual after her co-star Kayleigh Morris allegedly outed her on Instagram. Here’s everything you need to know about her!

Natalie Negrotti came out as pansexual after her co-star on the challenge Kayleigh Morris falsely outed her as a lesbian on Instagram. A frequent reality show star, Natalie has never revealed her sexuality before — not even to some members of her own family. So for Kayleigh to do that, it definitely crossed a line for Natalie. Here’s a little background about ‘The Challenge’ star who was put in the uncomfortable position of having to openly out herself before she was ready.

1. She publicly addressed her sexuality on the show. In a confession for The Challenge, Natalie said, “So, I’m pansexual, and I’m OK with that now. Kayleigh outed me on social media. I wasn’t ready, and I haven’t even got the opportunity to tell my whole family. She just did it in a really malicious way, and that’s not fair to me. But I know that I’ll never forget and I’ll never be her friend.”

2. She was previously on Big Brother Season 18. One of the most popular house guests from that season, Natalie started off by forging an alliance with Bronte D’Acquisto and Bridgette Dunning, thus becoming the Spy Girls. She found a showmance partner in James Dulling before she eventually got eliminated in sixth place.

3. She arrived at the Big Brother house in it, to win it. In fact, she admitted that she was going to act kinder than she was actually was before dominating her competition. She told CBS, “I’m super-girly and athletic, and will fake everyone out with my kindness. I’ll act very innocent, stay low-key for the first week, and won’t win the first challenge. Then, I will start showing I’m a powerful force not to be messed with. I will have an alliance with only three women because women suck at this game and I was an NFL cheerleader for the New York Jets and know how to deal with large groups of women.”

4. Natalie was born in Caracas, Venezuela. She later went on to become an NFL cheerleader, as she previously admitted, and then an event coordinator. In an interview with the Jets website, she described her experience as part of their Flight Squad. “Being Hispanic, I am very prideful and proud of my heritage… To be able to represent my community… makes me very proud of myself… Throw me down, push me down, I’m still going to get up and keep pursuing my dreams.”

5. Natalie also revealed that she’s currently dating a woman who is her “biggest supporter”. “She’s a really great fit for me, and she’s really special to me,” she admitted.