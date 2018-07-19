James Graham: 5 Things To Know About The British Frontrunner On ‘The Four’

James Graham continues to defend his place as one of the Four on the hit reality show. So, who is this guy? Here’s what you need to know about the singer who could win it all!

1. James competed on The X Factor before The Four. James, 21, hails from England, and he auditioned for season 11 of the UK version of The X Factor in 2014. He was eventually eliminated a solo artist, but judge Simon Cowell decided to create a boy band called Stereo Kicks with James. The group placed fifth that season.

2. He’s been on the show since the very first week of The Four season 2. James has successfully defended his spot on the show since his first audition. In the season 2 premiere, “Friday” singer Rebecca Black challenged James, but he prevailed. His constant presence reaffirms why he could win the whole season!

3. He doesn’t want to be the next Shawn Mendes or Justin Bieber. “All do respect to Shawn Mendes, who is incredible, and Justin Bieber, who is incredible, but I am not that,” James told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I am more of a person who has a voice that is more soul, and that is something I don’t think is on the market right now. I don’t think that there is a 21-year-old who is doing real authentic R&B and classic music. I hope that the American public sees that I am different and treats me like an entertainer.”

4. He first impressed the judges by singing a classic tune. James serenaded everyone with his stunning rendition of Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me.” He’s definitely got a thing for that song! He sang Adele’s version on The X Factor!

5. James has already released his debut single. He dropped “Viral” in 2017. After The Four, he’ll likely be putting out more music for fans to obsess over! His performances on The Four are also available on YouTube.