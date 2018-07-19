Wendy Williams Comes Clean About Her Past Coke Addiction: ‘It’s A Miracle I Was Able To Stop’

Wendy Williams opened up about her past cocaine addiction in a new interview. Find out why it was a ‘miracle’ she was able to put an end to it here.

Wendy Williams got real about her struggles with addiction in a candid interview with Entertainment Tonight. While admitting that she was previously a cocaine addict, she also revealed that while her former co-workers were aware of her drug use, Wendy’s ratings made her untouchable. “I was a functioning addict though,” she told ET. “I would report to work on time and I walked in and all of my coworkers, and including my bosses, would know, but instead of firing me, you see, I would grab my headphones and arrogantly walk into the studio and dare them fire me because I was making ratings.”

When it came down to it, Wendy is beyond thankful that she somehow found away to quit her cocaine use. “[A] functioning addict has several alarm clocks, you’re organized,” she said. “It’s a miracle I was able to stop.” Recently, Wendy also revealed to her studio audience that she believes without a doubt that Beyonce is currently pregnant with her fourth child. “Yup, she’s pregnant,” she told her audience. “I believe Beyonce is pregnant. Congratulations.” She also added a not-so-subtle dig aimed at Kim Kardashian, asking, “What’re ya going to do now, Kim? Kim has 3 kids, just saying.”

On top of that, Wendy also slightly shaded Cardi B over naming her baby Kulture… but only because it starts with a K. “As far as names go, I like Kulture,” Wendy admitted to her studio audience. “I just wish she didn’t do it with a ‘K.’” So, there you have it — not one, but two Kardashian disses courtesy of Wendy Williams. We’ll keep you posted on whether Wendy will address her previous coke addiction on the air.